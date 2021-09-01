Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CTAC) Shares Sold by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd lessened its stake in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CTAC) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,666 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned 0.75% of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.97 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,067. Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $11.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average of $10.68.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Cerberus Telecom Acquisition in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

About Cerberus Telecom Acquisition

Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in information and communications technology industry in the United States and other developed countries.

