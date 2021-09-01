C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Short Interest Down 19.5% in August

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the July 29th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in C&F Financial by 15.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,137,000 after purchasing an additional 27,553 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of C&F Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of C&F Financial by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 15,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in C&F Financial by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in C&F Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $464,000. 28.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C&F Financial stock opened at $53.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. C&F Financial has a one year low of $28.75 and a one year high of $55.00. The company has a market cap of $192.21 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.32.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $34.83 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

About C&F Financial

C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates its business through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, and business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and instalment loans.

