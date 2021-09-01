ChainX (PCX) Trading Down 4% Over Last 7 Days

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. ChainX has a market capitalization of $49.00 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ChainX has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for about $4.41 or 0.00008856 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00065875 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.66 or 0.00135988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.00 or 0.00158770 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,719.58 or 0.07475445 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,259.18 or 0.98998979 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.15 or 0.01009195 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 11,120,075 coins. ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

Buying and Selling ChainX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

