Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 161 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 21.7% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 22.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 62.0% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 16,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 133,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 39.8% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.43.

KMB opened at $137.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $157.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

