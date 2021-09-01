Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $512,000 Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA in the first quarter worth $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 175.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 1,916.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $339.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.71. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $171.31 and a 52 week high of $359.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.92.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. Analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.81.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total value of $44,084.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,217.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 1,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.89, for a total transaction of $382,619.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,188 shares of company stock worth $2,513,439. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

