Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $618,000 Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,432 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. 48.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.54.

ENB opened at $39.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $79.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.17. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.6645 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 147.51%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

