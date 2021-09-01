Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Lowers Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 7,728.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,264,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,572 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,276,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,840,000 after buying an additional 383,794 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 835,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,676,000 after buying an additional 355,382 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 894.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,935,000 after buying an additional 203,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,611,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,452,000 after buying an additional 201,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PHG. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, ING Group raised Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of PHG opened at $46.13 on Wednesday. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $43.93 and a 52-week high of $61.23. The company has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

