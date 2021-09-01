Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Reduces Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,749 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Analog Century Management LP grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 67,265 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $13,838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,848,720 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $791,758,000 after purchasing an additional 260,248 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 566,211 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $116,481,000 after purchasing an additional 179,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 415,236 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $85,422,000 after purchasing an additional 203,393 shares during the last quarter. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $215.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $206.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.04 billion, a PE ratio of 58.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $117.25 and a fifty-two week high of $228.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total transaction of $1,040,668.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,838,692.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total transaction of $2,520,205.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,305 shares of company stock valued at $40,748,841 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

