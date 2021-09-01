Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 208 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,190 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 22.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 84.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 56.7% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $310.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $68.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.47, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.83 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $311.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total value of $7,556,996.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Autodesk from $342.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.84.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

