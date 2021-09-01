Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Issues Earnings Results

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 65.16% and a negative net margin of 13.32%.

Shares of NYSE:CHS opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $633.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.95. Chico’s FAS has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $7.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.58.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Chico’s FAS stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,738 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHS. TheStreet raised Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Chico's FAS Company Profile

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

