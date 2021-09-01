Cincinnati Insurance Co. Increases Position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Cincinnati Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,161 shares during the period. Cincinnati Insurance Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PSXP. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 46.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 4.3% during the first quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 47,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the second quarter worth about $4,343,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 4,689.5% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,195,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,798,000 after buying an additional 2,149,963 shares during the period. 11.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSXP traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $36.18. 27,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,870. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.16. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 1 year low of $21.28 and a 1 year high of $42.17.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.73 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.77%.

PSXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

