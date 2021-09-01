Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by High Pointe Capital Management LLC

High Pointe Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 2.4% of High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 11,109 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 298,191 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,804,000 after buying an additional 18,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,921,000. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.01. 489,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,477,208. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $248.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price target on Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,541. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $2,970,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,512 shares of company stock worth $6,736,902 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.