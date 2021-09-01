CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $55.93

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.93 and last traded at $55.93, with a volume of 10438 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CIT Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.69.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.08.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $478.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.00 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 20.29%. CIT Group’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIT. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in CIT Group by 112.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,558,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,184 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in CIT Group by 863.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,330,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,000 shares in the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CIT Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,363,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in CIT Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,966,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CIT Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,379,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,660,000 after purchasing an additional 762,474 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIT Group Company Profile (NYSE:CIT)

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

