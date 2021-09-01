Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of C. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 7,127.8% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,565,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488,375 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464,991 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Citigroup by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,410,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,277 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $154,587,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 29.1% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,299,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,661 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.97.

Citigroup stock opened at $71.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.88 and a 200-day moving average of $71.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

