Civmec Limited (CVL) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.01 on December 16th

Civmec Limited (ASX:CVL) declared a final dividend on Monday, August 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.32.

In related news, insider James Fitzgerald 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th.

Civmec Limited, an investment holding company, provides construction and engineering services to the oil and gas, metals and minerals, infrastructure, and marine and defense. It undertakes fabrication projects, such as structural steel, plate works, tanks, vessels, materials handling equipment, subsea and offshore structures, and pipe spooling services.

