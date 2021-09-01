Clarius Group LLC Acquires 1,573 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 197.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 202.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $851,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314,238 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 187.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,234,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $881,268,000 after buying an additional 2,110,675 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 306.0% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,013,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $548,566,000 after buying an additional 1,517,566 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 183.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,285,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $350,188,000 after buying an additional 832,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 191.9% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,173,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $319,844,000 after buying an additional 771,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In other news, SVP Peter J. Ippolito sold 12,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.42, for a total value of $3,746,983.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,997.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,647 shares of company stock worth $62,728,598 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $302.84. 3,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,089. The stock has a market cap of $79.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $218.06 and a 12-month high of $309.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $288.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.90.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.96.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.