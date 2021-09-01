Clarius Group LLC Acquires 95 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.43. 28,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,406,984. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.50 and its 200 day moving average is $191.50. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.63 and a twelve month high of $219.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $170.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.57%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

