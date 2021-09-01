Clarius Group LLC Buys 6,843 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 112.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 126,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,862,000 after purchasing an additional 67,176 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 85.8% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,785,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.45. The stock had a trading volume of 407 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,040. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.09. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $49.95 and a 12 month high of $71.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

