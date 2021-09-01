Clarius Group LLC Purchases 18 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Equinix in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQIX. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Truist increased their price objective on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $880.94.

Shares of EQIX traded up $8.16 on Wednesday, reaching $851.61. The stock had a trading volume of 813 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $819.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $747.19. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $848.48.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. On average, analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.85, for a total value of $827,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,453,561.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $814.70, for a total value of $162,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,707 shares of company stock valued at $14,174,782. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

