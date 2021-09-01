Clarius Group LLC Raises Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 35,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 29,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 11,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 70.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on USB. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.37.

NYSE USB traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,630,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $83.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.67.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

