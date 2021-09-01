Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Makes New Investment in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total transaction of $187,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.87, for a total value of $2,063,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,886 shares of company stock valued at $18,646,894 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Guggenheim downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.80.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $673.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $668.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $579.11. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $347.54 and a 1 year high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.