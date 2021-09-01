Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Declares Dividend of $0.02

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0181 per share on Monday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd.
Shares of Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $27.10 on Wednesday. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $27.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.10.
Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
