Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $2,429,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NET opened at $120.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.31 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.36 and its 200-day moving average is $90.67. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $127.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. Equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 19,809 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth approximately $3,198,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 31.6% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1,619.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 188,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,255,000 after buying an additional 177,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 62.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 55,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 21,426 shares in the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.13.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

