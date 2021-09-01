Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $2,429,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NET opened at $120.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.31 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.36 and its 200-day moving average is $90.67. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $127.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. Equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.13.
Cloudflare Company Profile
CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.
