CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel treatments for brain tumors. The company’s lead drug includes Berubicin, for the treatment of Glioblastoma Multiforme and potentially for other CNS malignancies. CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Houston, United States. “

Get CNS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on CNS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

CNSP stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.63. 64,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,607. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $4.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.34.

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Equities research analysts forecast that CNS Pharmaceuticals will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNS Pharmaceuticals (CNSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.