Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 206,000 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the July 29th total of 152,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of Cogna Educação stock opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. Cogna Educação has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.75.

Cogna Educação Company Profile

Cogna Educação SA engages in the provision of educational services. Its activities include in-class and distance-learning higher education and post-graduate courses, managing child, K-12, and high school teaching activities, selling textbooks and learning aids, and licensing teaching and pedagogic products, in addition to technical and preparatory courses for civil service examinations and Brazilian Bar Association, advising and offering the possibility of direct and indirect financing for students, developing software for adaptive teaching, and optimizing academic management.

