Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,216,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,489 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $99,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 114,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Surevest LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 56,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.10. 44,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,373,210. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.14 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.54.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

