Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Community Trust Financial Services Corporation was incorporated under the laws for the purpose of becoming a bank holding company for Community Trust Bank. The Company is intended to facilitate the Bank’s ability to serve its customers’ requirements for financial services. The primary activity of the Company currently is, and is expected to remain for the foreseeable future, the ownership and operation of the Bank. “

Shares of CTBI opened at $41.66 on Tuesday. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.74 and a 1 year high of $47.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $743.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.65.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 34.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.97%.

In other news, Director M Lynn Parrish bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $124,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard W. Newsom sold 2,211 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $95,205.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,530,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,387,000 after purchasing an additional 221,137 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520 shares during the last quarter. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

