Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $184.73 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) will announce sales of $184.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $185.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $184.50 million. Commvault Systems reported sales of $171.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full-year sales of $758.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $723.50 million to $772.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $815.60 million, with estimates ranging from $773.60 million to $833.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Commvault Systems.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $183.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.71 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVLT shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Summit Insights upped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.88.

CVLT stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.90. 2,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,123. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.49. Commvault Systems has a 1-year low of $38.90 and a 1-year high of $83.41.

In related news, Director Gary B. Smith sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,410,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,475.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $267,813.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,281,645.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,444 shares of company stock worth $4,818,222 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

