Comparing Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) and Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN)

Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) and Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Jiuzi and Group 1 Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jiuzi N/A N/A N/A Group 1 Automotive 4.03% 33.86% 10.39%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Jiuzi and Group 1 Automotive, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jiuzi 0 0 0 0 N/A Group 1 Automotive 0 2 4 0 2.67

Group 1 Automotive has a consensus price target of $223.20, suggesting a potential upside of 34.58%. Given Group 1 Automotive’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Group 1 Automotive is more favorable than Jiuzi.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jiuzi and Group 1 Automotive’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jiuzi $7.98 million 8.88 N/A N/A N/A Group 1 Automotive $10.85 billion 0.28 $286.50 million $18.06 9.18

Group 1 Automotive has higher revenue and earnings than Jiuzi.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Jiuzi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.9% of Group 1 Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Group 1 Automotive shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Group 1 Automotive beats Jiuzi on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jiuzi Company Profile

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, sells new energy vehicles, and related components and parts through its franchises and retail stores under the Jiuzi brand name in China. It also sells plug-in electric vehicles. The company operates 18 franchise stores and 1 company-owned store. Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Hangzhou, China.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

