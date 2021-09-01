Comparing SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) & Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) and Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SharpLink Gaming and Fabrinet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SharpLink Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A Fabrinet 0 4 4 0 2.50

Fabrinet has a consensus target price of $84.00, indicating a potential downside of 18.46%. Given Fabrinet’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fabrinet is more favorable than SharpLink Gaming.

Risk and Volatility

SharpLink Gaming has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fabrinet has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.2% of SharpLink Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.6% of Fabrinet shares are held by institutional investors. 59.1% of SharpLink Gaming shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Fabrinet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SharpLink Gaming and Fabrinet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SharpLink Gaming $4.02 million 11.13 -$1.82 million N/A N/A Fabrinet $1.88 billion 2.02 $148.34 million $3.99 25.82

Fabrinet has higher revenue and earnings than SharpLink Gaming.

Profitability

This table compares SharpLink Gaming and Fabrinet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SharpLink Gaming N/A N/A N/A Fabrinet 7.89% 14.33% 10.02%

Summary

Fabrinet beats SharpLink Gaming on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SharpLink Gaming Company Profile

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. provides an online platform facilitating sports betting. It is a online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues and sports websites to relevant and timely sports betting content. The firm’s intelligent sports betting conversion and engagement technology delivers and determines the best sportsbook betting offers and experience for each identified user. SharpLink’s solutions include affilaite marketing and sports gaming client services. The company was founded in 2019 by Christopher Nicholas and Robert Phythian and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components. The company was founded by David Thomas Mitchell on August 12, 1999 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

