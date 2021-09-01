Comparing Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) and Airspan Networks (OTCMKTS:AIRO)

Airspan Networks (OTCMKTS:AIRO) and Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.9% of Sierra Wireless shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.3% of Airspan Networks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Sierra Wireless shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Airspan Networks and Sierra Wireless’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airspan Networks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sierra Wireless $448.59 million 1.36 -$49.34 million ($1.79) -9.14

Airspan Networks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sierra Wireless.

Volatility & Risk

Airspan Networks has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sierra Wireless has a beta of 2.25, meaning that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Airspan Networks and Sierra Wireless, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airspan Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A Sierra Wireless 3 4 5 0 2.17

Sierra Wireless has a consensus price target of $19.46, suggesting a potential upside of 18.94%. Given Sierra Wireless’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sierra Wireless is more favorable than Airspan Networks.

Profitability

This table compares Airspan Networks and Sierra Wireless’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airspan Networks N/A N/A N/A Sierra Wireless -10.72% -13.69% -7.78%

Summary

Sierra Wireless beats Airspan Networks on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Airspan Networks

Airspan Networks, Inc. engages in the provision of 4G and 5G network densification solutions. Its products include AirSON, aCore, iRelay, iBridge, and Netspan. The company was founded by Paul N. Senior in 1992 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc. engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets. The Internet-of-Things Solutions segment involves in digital transformation of enterprises through IoT cloud and connectivity services. The company was founded on May 31, 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

