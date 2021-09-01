Compass Diversified Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CODI)

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,444 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 958% compared to the average volume of 231 call options.

In related news, insider D Eugene Ewing bought 2,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $69,052.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 84,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,322,347.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gordon M. Burns acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $137,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,803.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 9,678 shares of company stock worth $266,349 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 40,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 33.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CODI stock traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,504. Compass Diversified has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $31.17. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.15 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Compass Diversified’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.35%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several research firms have commented on CODI. TheStreet cut Compass Diversified from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.