Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Trading Up 0.6%

Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF)’s stock price was up 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 8,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CFXTF shares. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Conifex Timber from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Conifex Timber from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.69.

Conifex Timber, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural grade dimension lumber and generation of bio-energy. Its activities include timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, processing logs into lumber and wood chips, value added lumber finishing, and generation of electrical power. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

