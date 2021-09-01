Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 686.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 285.7% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.32. 6,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,839. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.62. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.63 and a 12-month high of $244.75. The firm has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.33%.

Several research analysts recently commented on STZ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.41.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

