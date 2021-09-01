Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) Sets New 1-Year High at $217.61

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $217.61 and last traded at $217.61, with a volume of 46 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $217.61.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $223.50 and its 200 day moving average is $229.24.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th.

Constellation Brands Company Profile (NYSE:STZ.B)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

