Contrasting First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS) & Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL)

First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS) and Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First High-School Education Group and Boxlight’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First High-School Education Group $68.33 million 1.57 $11.71 million N/A N/A Boxlight $54.89 million 2.84 -$16.15 million N/A N/A

First High-School Education Group has higher revenue and earnings than Boxlight.

Profitability

This table compares First High-School Education Group and Boxlight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First High-School Education Group N/A N/A N/A Boxlight -16.59% -15.39% -5.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for First High-School Education Group and Boxlight, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First High-School Education Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Boxlight 0 0 2 0 3.00

First High-School Education Group currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 196.50%. Boxlight has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 130.77%. Given First High-School Education Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe First High-School Education Group is more favorable than Boxlight.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of First High-School Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.9% of Boxlight shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Boxlight shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First High-School Education Group beats Boxlight on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

First High-School Education Group Company Profile

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. It provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a network of 19 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and Shanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs, seven middle school programs, and four tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Kunming, China.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corp. is an education technology company. It develops, sells and services interactive classroom solutions for the global education market. The company designs, manufactures and distributes interactive projectors, flat panel displays, touch projectors, touch boards, and MimioTeach through the Boxlight Group and Genesis brands. The firm provides features and specifications like using pens or fingers as a mouse which allows teacher, moderator or student to write or draw images displayed on the surface. Its customers include schools including K-12 and higher education, enterprise for training purposes, government and healthcare. The company was founded by Herbert Myers and Sloan Myers in 1985 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, GA.

