Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY)’s stock price rose 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.60 and last traded at $9.53. Approximately 4,630 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 283,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.93.

CNVY has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a report on Sunday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.88 target price on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Convey Holding Parent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.86.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.31.

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $75.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.45 million. Equities research analysts expect that Convey Holding Parent, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen C. Farrell acquired 45,000 shares of Convey Holding Parent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Also, EVP Kyle Stern acquired 38,760 shares of Convey Holding Parent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $508,531.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Convey Holding Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Convey Holding Parent during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Convey Holding Parent during the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Convey Holding Parent during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Convey Holding Parent during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Convey Holding Parent Company Profile (NYSE:CNVY)

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

