Coreto Price Tops $0.0111 on Exchanges (COR)

Coreto (CURRENCY:COR) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Coreto coin can currently be purchased for $0.0111 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Coreto has a total market capitalization of $2.52 million and $101,505.00 worth of Coreto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Coreto has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00067353 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.19 or 0.00135524 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.48 or 0.00160693 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,722.02 or 0.07620775 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,695.81 or 0.99703927 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.01 or 0.01003293 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coreto Profile

Coreto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 228,283,474 coins. Coreto’s official Twitter account is @Coretoio

According to CryptoCompare, “CORION Platform is hosted on the Ethereum Classic blockchain. It consists of more separate smart contracts, implemented in Solidity language. CORION Platform is an ecosystem with a digital asset to serve the global economy, with innovative tools for payment, finance and trading. The financial asset of the platform is CORION Coin, it’s stability ensures security to both service providers and users. It has built-in automated inflation and deflation control ensuring the stable price inevitable to carry out real life transactions. “

Buying and Selling Coreto

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coreto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coreto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coreto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

