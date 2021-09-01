Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Shares Gap Down to $5.64

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.64, but opened at $5.51. Corporación América Airports shares last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 1,900 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporación América Airports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.10. Corporación América Airports had a negative return on equity of 27.21% and a negative net margin of 51.99%. As a group, analysts expect that Corporación América Airports S.A. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Corporación América Airports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Corporación América Airports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Corporación América Airports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Corporación América Airports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Corporación América Airports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

