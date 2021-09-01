Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Shares of Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) traded down 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $43.58 and last traded at $44.10. 6,136 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 371,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.94.

BASE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Couchbase Company Profile (NASDAQ:BASE)

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

