Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Receives $51.35 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.35.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COUR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Coursera from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Coursera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Coursera from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of COUR stock opened at $38.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.82. Coursera has a 12 month low of $32.59 and a 12 month high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Equities analysts expect that Coursera will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $304,487.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,529,707.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chun Yu Wong sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $1,265,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 716,272 shares of company stock valued at $28,065,638.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COUR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at $450,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at $148,011,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Coursera in the 1st quarter worth $3,375,000. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in Coursera in the 1st quarter worth $338,000. Institutional investors own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

