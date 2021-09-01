Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Short Interest Update

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,140,000 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the July 29th total of 3,510,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

NYSE:CUZ traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.59. 25,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,748. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.58 and its 200-day moving average is $36.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Cousins Properties has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $40.63.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 12.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cousins Properties will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUZ. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 173.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,625,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,000 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $61,109,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $47,619,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,406,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,471,000 after buying an additional 733,176 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $26,216,000. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

