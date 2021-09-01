Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) and MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) Financial Comparison

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) and MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Covetrus and MedAvail’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Covetrus $4.34 billion 0.72 -$19.00 million $0.59 38.29 MedAvail $13.97 million 7.83 -$26.81 million ($3.80) -0.88

Covetrus has higher revenue and earnings than MedAvail. MedAvail is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Covetrus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Covetrus and MedAvail’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Covetrus -1.90% 1.05% 0.45% MedAvail -259.56% -77.27% -62.84%

Risk & Volatility

Covetrus has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MedAvail has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.9% of Covetrus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.3% of MedAvail shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Covetrus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of MedAvail shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Covetrus and MedAvail, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Covetrus 0 1 4 0 2.80 MedAvail 0 1 1 0 2.50

Covetrus presently has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.66%. MedAvail has a consensus price target of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 161.98%. Given MedAvail’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MedAvail is more favorable than Covetrus.

Summary

Covetrus beats MedAvail on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc. engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets. The company was founded by Benjamin J. Shaw in 2014 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.

MedAvail Company Profile

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. is a technology-enabled pharmacy company. It provides turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. The firm helps patients to optimize drug adherence, resulting in better health outcomes. The company was founded on April 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

