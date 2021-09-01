CRDT Market Cap Tops $52,789.58 (CRDT)

CRDT (CURRENCY:CRDT) traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. CRDT has a market capitalization of $52,789.58 and $691,945.00 worth of CRDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CRDT has traded up 24% against the US dollar. One CRDT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00060600 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00014224 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.51 or 0.00129751 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $395.67 or 0.00834684 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00048617 BTC.

CRDT Profile

CRDT is a coin. CRDT’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,779,314 coins. The Reddit community for CRDT is https://reddit.com/r/CRDT . The official website for CRDT is crdt.io . CRDT’s official Twitter account is @CRDTpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRDT™ is a system of finance that allows users to make transactions internationally, CRDTpay is coming soon with a complete banking solution. “

