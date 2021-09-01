Creative Planning Buys 421 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,759 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,128 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,375,000 after purchasing an additional 37,654 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 82,154 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other DexCom news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,391 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $896,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.24, for a total transaction of $258,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,306 shares of company stock valued at $29,720,831. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $529.42 on Wednesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.63 and a 1 year high of $530.44. The stock has a market cap of $51.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $473.90 and a 200 day moving average of $411.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.25.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

