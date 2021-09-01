Creative Planning Grows Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Creative Planning increased its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 74.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,602 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Kellogg during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Kellogg during the first quarter valued at $32,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Kellogg by 173.9% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

K has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of K opened at $63.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $71.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.00 and a 200 day moving average of $63.36.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.15%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $5,420,811.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $5,319,209.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,465,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,661,673.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 499,997 shares of company stock valued at $32,311,472 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.