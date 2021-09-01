Creative Planning Lowers Stock Holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Creative Planning trimmed its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,591 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.08% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 206,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period.

Get Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF alerts:

XCEM opened at $33.78 on Wednesday. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 52 week low of $23.27 and a 52 week high of $34.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.57.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XCEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.