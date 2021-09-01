Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Relx (LON:REL) a GBX 2,430 Price Target

Relx (LON:REL) has been assigned a GBX 2,430 ($31.75) price target by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on REL. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,050 ($26.78) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,940 ($25.35) price target on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,214.36 ($28.93).

Get Relx alerts:

REL opened at GBX 2,197 ($28.70) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.34. The stock has a market cap of £42.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73. Relx has a twelve month low of GBX 1,484.90 ($19.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,199 ($28.73). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,076.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,923.86.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.