CRH (NYSE:CRH) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CRH from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. upgraded shares of CRH from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of CRH from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.64.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH opened at $53.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 1.02. CRH has a 1-year low of $33.57 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRH. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in CRH in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,027,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in CRH in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,270,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in CRH by 134.9% in the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,163,634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,668,000 after buying an additional 668,258 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in CRH by 11.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,207,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,744,000 after buying an additional 551,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CRH by 39.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,333,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,642,000 after buying an additional 374,269 shares in the last quarter. 3.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH Company Profile

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.