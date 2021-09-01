Critical Comparison: The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) versus Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) and The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Veritex and The Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritex $369.19 million 4.81 $73.88 million $1.56 23.03 The Bank of Nova Scotia $32.52 billion 2.31 $5.04 billion $3.99 15.52

The Bank of Nova Scotia has higher revenue and earnings than Veritex. The Bank of Nova Scotia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veritex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.6% of Veritex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of The Bank of Nova Scotia shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Veritex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Veritex and The Bank of Nova Scotia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritex 0 0 1 1 3.50 The Bank of Nova Scotia 0 4 7 0 2.64

Veritex presently has a consensus price target of $32.50, indicating a potential downside of 9.55%. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus price target of $84.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.69%. Given The Bank of Nova Scotia’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The Bank of Nova Scotia is more favorable than Veritex.

Profitability

This table compares Veritex and The Bank of Nova Scotia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritex 30.32% 9.38% 1.27% The Bank of Nova Scotia 22.86% 13.87% 0.80%

Risk & Volatility

Veritex has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Bank of Nova Scotia has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Veritex pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. The Bank of Nova Scotia pays an annual dividend of $2.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Veritex pays out 51.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Bank of Nova Scotia pays out 72.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Veritex has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and The Bank of Nova Scotia has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Veritex beats The Bank of Nova Scotia on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items. The company was founded on March 30, 1832 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

